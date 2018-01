(WHDH) — A game Thursday night at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers has been postponed due to snow.

The NHL says that severe weather impacting Boston led to the decision.

The date and time of the rescheduled game will be announced at a later date.

Tonight’s game between the @FlaPanthers and @NHLBruins at @TDGarden, NHL Game No. 616, has been postponed due to the severe winter storm impacting the area. The date and time of the rescheduled game will be announced at a later date. — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 4, 2018

