BU students stop attempted art thief

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three BU students are being hailed as heroes after stopping an attempted art heist.

On the night of the Super Bowl, police said a man broke unto the Galerie D’orsay on Newbury Street and tried to steal five etchings.

The gallery owner said the works of art were worth about $45,000.

The BU students said they were walking by the gallery when they saw a smashed window and heard the alarm.

That is when they saw the suspect running, so they caught up with him and held him until they could flag down a police officer.

