Bus traveling from Boston to New York goes up in flames

HARTFORD, Conn. (WHDH) — A bus traveling from Boston to New York caught fire Friday morning in Hartford, Connecticut.

WTNH reports that a Go Bus went up in flames around 11 a.m. at the corner of Columbus Boulevard and Morgan Street.

The bus had picked up passengers in Massachusetts and was stopped in Hartford when the blaze broke out.

Fire crews responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

Everyone made it off the bus safely, according to the news station.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

