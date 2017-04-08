California woman finds mountain lion in backyard

LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - California police responded to a bizarre call.

An adult mountain lion was found climbing in a tree in someone’s back yard.

This happened in Los Angeles County.

The 140 pound cat was spotted more than thirty feet up in a tree.

Nearby homes were evacuated while crews tranquilized and safely removed the animal.

Luckily no one was hurt.

Police did warn locals to go inside and call 911 if they ever spot another mountain lion.

