Cancer survivor who lost leg honored with Boston College Strong Scholarship

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (WHDH) — A Boston College student who lost his leg to cancer was honored Monday as the first-ever winner of the Boston College Strong Scholarship.

The scholarship was created by BC alum Patrick Downes and his wife Jessica Kensky. The couple survived the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013 and both lost legs in the attack.

The award goes to a student who has overcome a physical disability. Sophomore Jack Manning, who is from Norfolk, lost part of his left leg to cancer 10 years ago. Despite this, he played football and baseball at Roxbury Latin School. He also volunteers as a mentor to young cancer patients and raises money for cancer research.

“It means a lot because I can hopefully try to pay it more forward over the next couple years,” said Manning.

Downes and Kensky said the more they read about Manning, the more interested they were. Manning, who is enrolled in the Carroll School of Management, has a 3.75 GPA.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)