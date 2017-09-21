Cape Cod residents and vacationers take to beaches to endure whipping winds, large waves

BOURNE, MA (WHDH) - Most Cape Cod residents heeded warnings from officials to prepare for Jose, even though the storm did not pack the punch many thought it might.

“I think we expected a little more. That’s a good thing though,” Ruth Anne Barr, of Chatham, said.

Some had worked to protect their boats in advance, while the Coast Guard remained ready to hit the high seas if needed.

People took to the beaches to watch the waves hit the shore as the winds whipped across the Cape.

“It’s enjoyable to see the waves crashing and wind blowing,” a vacationer said.

Ryan Andrews and his dog, Piggy, braced the elements to go for a walk on the beach.

“He likes it. He was like, I’m going to go exploring around,” Andrews said about Piggy.

Cape Cod remains in a tropical storm warning as Jose continues to bring heavy winds and scattered showers.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)