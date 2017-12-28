Cape Cod shark deaths caused by bitter cold, officials say

(WHDH) — Officials say two thresher sharks that were found washed up Wednesday on Cape Cod likely died due to the bitter cold conditions.

The sharks were discovered in Orleans and Wellfleet, according to a statement from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

The AWSC team believes the sharks succumbed to cold shock.

Morphometric data, organs, and tissue samples were collected. Officials say the samples will be examined.

