NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - Sky7 was over a car crash in Newton Friday afternoon.

Two cars collided at the intersection of Lowell Avenue and Otis Street.

Crews had to use heavy machinery to get one woman out of her car.

She went to the hospital with minor injuries.

The other driver did not need medical help.

Officials had to put out a small fire after the crash.

