Car crashes into cove in Winthrop

One person was rushed to the hospital after a car crashed into a cove in Winthrop.

This happened early Saturday morning, around 12:30 a.m, near the Winthrop Yacht Club on Shirley Street.

When police arrived they said the driver had already gotten himself out of the car through the window.

And this is not the first time a crash has happened there.

Firefighters were called for a car in the water just this past fall.

In that instance, the two people in the car were also able to get themselves out safely.

The driver involved in this morning’s crash is expected to be okay.

Officials are still investigating the incident.

