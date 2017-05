BOSTON (WHDH) - An out of control driver hit a home in Hyde Park on Thursday.

The damaging drive happened around 4:30 a.m. on Reservation Road.

Officials have not said if anyone ended up getting hurt in the crash.

The building inspector is checking on the stability of the house.

