Car salesman charged with groping woman during test drive

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts car salesman is facing multiple charges after police say he groped a woman during a test drive.

The Berkshire Eagle reports Kaleb Lamos pleaded not guilty to one count of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14.

Court documents show the 25-year-old was assigned to a woman shopping at Haddad Nissan in Pittsfield in May.

Police say the woman took a test drive with Lamos and her father, who later left the lot. After he left, Lamos offered the woman a second test drive. It was during the second drive when police say Lamos groped the woman.

The woman says in court documents she contacted management at the dealership and later called police.

The dealership did not confirm Lamos’ employment status as of Monday.

