Car slams into home in Brockton

BROCKTON (WHDH) - A motorist in Brockton lost control of their vehicle early Saturday morning and slammed into a home in Brockton.

Emergency crews responded around 1:30 a.m. to a home on Cary Street for a report of a vehicle into a building.

The crash knocked the front porch completely off of the home. The vehicle sustained serious damage.

Authorities have not released word on any injuries.

