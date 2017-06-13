Cargo train fire leads to delays on Providence line

MANSFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Commuters are dealing with delays on the Providence line due to a cargo train fire in Mansfield.

One of the cars burst into flames around 4;30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Fire officials say several fire departments were called in as they had difficulty getting water to fight the flames.

From the video above you can see the heavy smoke pouring out of the train.

No one was hurt.

Officials say trains are operating nearly an hour behind.

