Carjacking victim escapes Peabody murder suspect, seeks help inside Boston restaurant

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities said a suspect in a gruesome double homicide in Peabody is responsible for a knifepoint carjacking Wednesday night outside a Hailey’s restaurant in Middleton.

Police say the alleged killer, Wes Doughty, drove Kenneth Metz from Middleton to Boston, where he escaped and fled to Good Eats restaurant seeking help.

The restaurant owner spoke about Metz’s frantic escape, saying he was cut, bruised and shaken when he arrived.

Metz said he escaped while Doughty stopped to buy liquor and cigarettes on Tremont Street.

Dought is wanted in the slayings last weekend of 37-year-old Mark Greenlaw and 39-year-old Jennifer O’Connor, whose bodies were found in a cluttered Peabody home

Doughty remains on the loose and is considered armed and dangerous.

