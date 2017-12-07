Cement truck found in woods after serious crash on Route 6

WELLFLEET, MA (WHDH) - A crash involving a cement truck and SUV on Thursday snarled traffic on Route 6 in Wellfleet.

Officials responded around 11:30 a.m. to the area of Lieutenant Island Road and Marconi Beach Road for a report of a crash.

Video from the scene showed a cement truck that had crashed into the woods and a badly damaged Nissan Pathfinder in the road.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to Cape Cod Hospital, according to the Cape Cod Times.

Police say that it appears the SUV crossed into the opposite lane and struck the truck.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)