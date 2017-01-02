Cemetery vandalized, covered with anti-Semitic graffiti in Hyannis

HYANNIS, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are looking for any suspects after a cemetery in Hyannis was vandalized.

The vandalism was found at the Oak Grove Cemetery on Sea Street. Police said some tombstones were kicked down and others were spray-painted with anti-Semitic messages. Spray paint cans were found left behind at the cemetery.

Police said this is an ongoing hate crime with serious vandalism. Good Samaritans have volunteered at the cemetery to try and clean up the tombstones that were spray-painted.

