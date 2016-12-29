Charles Manson follower seeks parole 47 years after killings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A parole hearing has started for Patricia Krenwinkel, an accomplice of cult killer Charles Manson and the longest-serving female inmate in California.

The hearing Thursday comes 47 years after Krenwinkel helped kill pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six other people, including grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary.

The 69-year-old Krenwinkel has been denied parole 13 times since her conviction in the 1969 slayings.

Los Angeles County prosecutors say she carved the word “war” into Leno LaBianca’s stomach then wrote “Helter Skelter” in blood on the couple’s refrigerator.

Krenwinkel contended at her previous parole hearing in 2011 that she’s a changed woman.

She has a clean disciplinary record, earned a bachelor’s degree behind bars, taught reading to illiterate inmates and trained service dogs for disabled people.

