Chelsea police searching for missing pregnant woman

CHELSEA (WHDH) - Police in Chelsea say they are searching for a missing pregnant woman.

Elizabeth Hernandez, 40, of Blossom Street, was last seen on Monday around 5 p.m. at her home.

Hernandez, who is said to be nine months pregnant, was known to have last requested a taxi/livery ride to a Boston hospital, according to police. She never arrived at any area hospitals.

Police said there has been no communication with Hernandez since Monday night. She may be in need of medical attention.

Hernandez is described as about 5 feet 7 inches tall, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chelsea police at 617-466-4800.

