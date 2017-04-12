Chicken and Rice Guys shut down Boston restaurants, food trucks after E. Coli outbreak

BOSTON (WHDH) - Chicken and Rice Guys shut down their restaurants and food trucks in Boston Wednesday after several customers say they became sick from exposure to E. Coli.

The company, which says it voluntarily closed, is working with city health inspectors to make sure everything is safe before opening again.

The company issued the following statement addressing the outbreak:

“Dear our loyal customers, it has been recently brought to our attention that some of our patrons have not been feeling well after visiting some of our food trucks. Currently, we have not figured out the cause and have decided to voluntarily shutdown affected operations. It is always CNRG’s goal to provide the best service and products to our fans and we will not do that until we can.”

It’s not clear when the restaurants and trucks will reopen. The Medford location is closed as well.

If you have fallen ill after eating at one of the restaurants, please contact us at 7News@whdh.com.

