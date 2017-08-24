Chicopee Police urge residents to check tickets — with a little humor

After the Massachusetts State Lottery corrected a report saying that the winning Powerball jackpot was sold in Chicopee, not Watertown as first reported, the Chicopee Police had a little fun on social media with the news.

The police department posted on its Facebook page that the winning ticket was indeed sold in the town, at the Pride Store on Montgomery Street.

“Congrats to whomever won,” said Officer Michael Wilk,” and I am so glad to have finally found my long lost relative.”

The winning Powerball numbers were 6-7-16-23-26, and Powerball 4.

The State Lottery originally reported that the Handy Variety store in Watertown had sold the massive jackpot winner. That report was corrected Thursday morning. The Watertown location, as well as another location in Dorchester, sold winning $1 million tickets.

The jackpot is reported to be $758.7 million, the largest single ticket winner in North American lottery history.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)