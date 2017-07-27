Child hospitalized after boat capsizes with 12 on board in Wareham

WAREHAM, MA (WHDH) - A boy was rushed to the hospital after an 18 foot boat capsized in the Cape Cod Canal.

“A lot of waves, a lot of current at the time,” said Michael Margulis, who helped rescue the boy. “It can be really hazardous conditions.”

Diver Michael Margulis just happened to be suited up and nearby when he heard the radio call for help.

12 people were on board when the boat flipped. Other rescuers pulled 11 people out of the choppy water but the child was missing.

Michael dove down in the water. He says visibility was poor and the child was trapped with little to no air.

“I was able to recognize the life preserver and pulled the child from lodged from under the boat,” said Michael.

Margolis says the boy wasn’t breathing. Emergency crews started CPR right away.

Michael is hoping that he is going to be okay and he is glad he was in the right place at the right time to help.

“I hope not to see it again,” said Margolis. “This was a read bad situation.”

Witnesses reported seeing the boat struggling and they tell the Coast Guard it appeared the boat may have been overloaded.

The child remains at Boston’s Children’s Hospital and the cause is under investigation.

