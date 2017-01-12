Students recover after school bus, rollover on I-95 in Weston

SUDBURY, MA (WHDH) – Some of the students involved in a major school bus collision that left the bus turned over on Interstate 95 in Weston will return to class on Thursday.

A school bus landed sideways on the southbound site of I-95 near Route 20 in Weston on Wednesday after colliding with a pickup truck, according to police. Officials said the truck remained on the scene after the crash.

The bus was carrying 22 students from Grades 6-8 who were MetCo students from Curtis Middle School in Sudbury. The school had an early dismissal and the students were headed home to Boston.

State Police said 10 of the children suffered minor injuries and the other 12 were also taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons. Eight children were taken to Boston Children’s Hospital, 10 were taken to Newton-Wellesley Hospital and four to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. The driver was also taken to Newton-Wellesley Hospital.

Chief David Soar said they rescued the children and responded quickly to any injuries: “We lined them all up here, and kind of triaged them,” Soar said. Injuries were reported as minor, including bumps, bruises and sprains.

“They’re very lucky,” said Dr. Ilan Schwartz who treated some children at Newton Wellesley Hospital. “Some of them flew from one side to the other.” The hospitalized children were treated and returned home by Thursday morning. All are expected to be OK.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway, per State Police. Both of the driver of the bus and the driver of the pickup truck have not been charged.

“All the kids made it out OK and nobody’s badly hurt so that’s all I’m concerned with,” said Todd Mathies, whose daughter was on the bus. He said she hurt her hip and her head in the crash and apart from being shaken up, she is doing fine.

None of the students were wearing seatbelts, as they are not required on school buses in Massachusetts.

Sudbury Public Schools Superintendent Anna Wilson released a statement on Wednesday:

“This afternoon, a school bus operated by First Student Inc. crashed on I-95 Southbound. The bus was carrying 22 students from the Ephraim Curtis Middle School. The students, who are part of our Metco Program, were on their way home to Boston when the crash occurred. “Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported. However, all 22 students were taken to three area hospitals out of an abundance of caution, and we applaud the efforts of police, firefighters, and rescuers. Sudbury Public Schools has sent faculty, staff, and administrators to the three area hospitals to assist our students and work directly with affected families. We will provide whatever resources are needed by our students and families. “We are so grateful that it appears none of our students were seriously injured.”

