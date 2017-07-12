Chipotle adds queso to the menu

(WHDH) — Cheese lovers can now rejoice as Chipotle has announced a new addition to their menu.

The popular chain debuting a new menu item — queso.

Chipotle has refused to sell queso in the past because of its required additives to keep the food stable on the line.

But the burrito chain claims to have finally perfected the recipe.

