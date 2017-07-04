Chomping champs face off at July 4 hot dog eating contest

NEW YORK (AP) — Record-setting eaters are gearing up to gobble at the renowned Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest in New York.

Nine-time champion Joey “Jaws” Chestnut is defending his title Tuesday at the showdown on the Coney Island boardwalk.

Chestnut’s facing Matt “The Megatoad” Stonie in a rematch. Chestnut downed 70 franks and buns in 10 minutes last year, topping his own Coney Island record.

Meanwhile, Miki Sudo (MIHK’-ee SOO’-doh) is hoping for a fourth title in a row as she confronts Sonya “The Black Widow” Thomas in the women’s competition. Sudo powered through 38 1/2 hot dogs and buns to beat Thomas last year. But Thomas holds the women’s record, at 45 franks.

