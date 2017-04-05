Chris Sale to make Boston debut Wednesday against Pirates

BOSTON (AP) - Chris Sale makes his much-anticipated Boston debut Wednesday night when the Red Sox host Pittsburgh at Fenway Park.

Sale, an All-Star each of the past five seasons, was acquired in the offseason in a blockbuster trade with the Chicago White Sox,

Jameson Taillon, drafted No. 2 overall in 2010, pitches for the Pirates. Taillon is 5-4 with a 3.38 ERA in 18 major league starts.

The Red Sox knocked off Pittsburgh on Opening Day 5-3. Andrew Benintendi hit a three-run homer for Boston.

