Cinnabon is apologizing after posting a tribute to the late Carrie Fisher.

It reads “RIP Carrie Fisher, you’ll always have the best buns in the galaxy.”

After an online backlash, Cinnabon removed the tweet.

And it tweeted, “our deleted tweet was genuinely meant as a tribute, but we shouldn’t have posted it. We are truly sorry.”

