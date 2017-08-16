City approves permit for ‘free speech’ rally on Boston Common

BOSTON (WHDH) - City officials issued a permit Wednesday approving a group’s request to hold a “Free Speech” rally Saturday afternoon at the Boston Common’s Parkman Bandstand.

Boston Free Speech organizers applied for a permit on Tuesday asking to rally on the Boston common. Officials met with organizers Wednesday, ultimately deciding to grant a permit for a rally from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The Boston Parks Department typically requires a permit in order to stage large gatherings.

Organizers say the rally is to address attacks on the First Amendment. It was originally slated to happen from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Organizers expect an estimated 1,000 supporters at the event. A separate march against the group is expected to attract up to 10,000 people. Boston police say they plan to keep both sides separated in an effort to prevent violence.

Organizers say they are not in any way associated with the organizers of the Charlottesville rally. But some of the speakers shown on a rally flier and announced on the group’s Facebook page attended the Charlottesville demonstration.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said he does not want the group in the city.

