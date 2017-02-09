Claude Julien thanks Bruins fans for their ‘unmistakable passion, energy, support’

BOSTON (WHDH) - In his first public comments since being fired Monday, former Boston Bruins head coach Claude Julien expressed a heartfelt “thank you” to the city and its hockey fans.

“We were proud to call this great city home for so long and will dearly miss it,” Julien said Thursday in a statement.

Julien thanked the Bruins organization, past and present players, team employees and Boston’s fans.

“I certainly cannot sign off without thanking the people that made this time here so rewarding – the Boston Bruins fans,” Julien said. “Your devotion, unmistakable passion, energy and support is what makes Boston the best sports city in the entire world.”

Julien said bringing the Stanley Cup back to Boston in 2011 was what he was “most happy about and most proud of.” The victory snapped a 39-year championship drought.

In his 10 seasons with the Bruins, Julien became the winningest coach in team history.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)