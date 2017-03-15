Cobra escapes from home in Florida

Ocala, FL (WHDH) — A neighborhood in Ocala, Florida is on edge after a highly venomous snake was reported missing from a home on Monday.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife spokesman said someone was checking on the cobra when it slithered out of it’s cage and disappeared.

The snake is actually a monocled cobra, which is very venomous and can certainly kill.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is using snake hooks rather than their hands, to reach into under places that the cobra might be hiding in.

But they don’t know if the snake even got out of the house.

They are unsure if it was eaten by a large lizard that the owner also keeps in the house.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said the man who lives there and the snake’s owner was properly permitted to have the cobra.

