Cohasset man accused of having arsenal of weapons in home

COHASSET, MA (WHDH) - A man accused of having an arsenal of weapons and explosives inside his home in Cohasset will appear in court on weapons charges on Wednesday.

Police arrested the 65-year-old after searching the home last month.

Investigators say they seized more than two dozen rifles, five mortar shells and several shotguns.

The bomb squad had to be called in to secure the area.

Police say the suspect used to have a license for the weapons but it was revoked.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)