Commissioner defends BPD’s handling of double murder investigation

SOUTH BOSTON (WHDH) — Boston Police Commissioner William Evans defended his department’s handling of a tense situation on Friday night, when officers encountered the murder suspect inside a penthouse apartment in South Boston and found two doctors bound and brutally killed.

“My role was to get out there and inform the public with the best information I had,” said Evans.

On Friday, Evans said he believed suspect Bampumim Teixeira knew Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field. In a late day news conference Monday, Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley said the victims didn’t know their killer. Evans told 7News Tuesday that he still believes the crime was not a random act.

Conley said Teixeira was shot by officers responding to the scene and clarified that Teixeira never opened fire on the officers. Teixeira remains hospitalized at Tufts Medical Center, where he is recovering from the gunshot wounds.

Recently released documents indicate that Teixeira was no stranger to the doctors’ apartment complex, having once worked there as a concierge for about three weeks. The company that hired Teixeira said he passed a background and reference check.

Responding officers allegedly found keys to the apartment on the ground outside the apartment’s door. Police said a black backpack containing jewelry was found inside the apartment. The motive for the doctors’ murders remains under investigation.

Like many, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is anxious for answers.

“I think there’s still more to come out here and we’ll find out as the time goes on,” said Walsh.

Teixeira was arraigned Monday from his hospital bed and ordered held without bail.

