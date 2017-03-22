Community gathers for veteran Watertown firefighter’s funeral

WATERTOWN, MA (WHDH) - Wrapped in a firefighter’s jacket, the widow of Joseph Tsocano was supported by family and friends at the veteran firefighter’s wake on Tuesday.

Even complete strangers came up to offer their condolences.

In her grief, she wanted to come forward to say thank you.

“It’s been incredible,” said Maureen Toscano. “All of these people to honor my husband Joseph and be there to support my family.”

Hundreds of firefighters lined up outside St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Randolph, offering hugs, prayers, and a promise to always be there.

Joseph Toscano joined the Watertown Fire Department in 1996. He died last week, collapsing at the scene of a fire after suffering a medical emergency. He was 54.

Joseph had been married to Maureen for 25 years and had five children.

He was described as a big-hearted man who loved to cook, and as someone who was born to serve others.

“I just hope his legacy will live on through my children,” Maureen said.

Wednesday’s funeral will begin at 11 a.m., with a procession beginning at 10 a.m.

Some roads in Watertown will be closed at 8:30 a.m. ahead of the funeral. The area of Watertown Square, from Spring Street to Waverly Avenue, will be shut down for the procession and are expected to re-open by 2 p.m.

