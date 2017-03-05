Community grieving after mother, 4 children die in Warwick house fire

WARWICK, MA (WHDH) - Dozens gathered in Warwick, Massachusetts on Sunday after a deadly house fire. Mourners attended a somber Church service, honoring a mother and four children who were tragically killed the fire.

The small town of Warwick came together to mourn the loss of five of their own, and to help the father and another child, who are the only survivors of the fire.

The house is located off a dirt road with less than a dozen homes on it; there are no fire hydrants anywhere.

It took departments from three different states to put the fire out, early Saturday morning.

The names of the victims have not been released.

