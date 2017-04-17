(CNN) – Do you like coffee, but hate that it stains your teeth? A new brew may be the answer you’ve been looking for. The first colorless coffee, CLR CFF, has hit the market.

The British company says the coffee is made from Arabica coffee beans and pure water. It’s produced by what the company calls “methods which have never been used before.” It’s unclear what those methods are, and a full ingredient list has not been released.

The transparent coffee will do wonders for your teeth, according to the company, as the dark color of other coffees tend to stain those pearly whites.

The coffee is available for purchase online, but it’s not cheap. A two-pack costs about $7.50.

