Conductor struck after falling from train at Waltham Commuter Rail station

WALTHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — A train conductor was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after he fell from the train and was struck at a Commuter Rail station in Waltham.

The incident happened at the Brandeis Commuter Rail station at around 4 p.m.

Officials said the 29-year-old conductor was doing a safety check as the train pulled into the station. They said he lost his footing, fell onto the tracks and was run over by his own train.

Police said the conductor suffered a serious leg injury but that it is not life-threatening. He is expected to be OK.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, but officials said it was accidental.

