Congressman Joe Kennedy comments on Trump’s presidency

BOSTON (WHDH) - Congressman Joe Kennedy the third signed envelopes for the long line of people gathered at the JFK Presidential Library and Museum.

They were there for the unveiling of a new stamp, honoring the 100th anniversary of the birth of President Kennedy.

And on President’s Day, Congressman Kennedy had a message to our current president.

“The current administration and Donald Trump ran a campaign,” said Kennedy, “that goes against every single fundamental value that I believe politics is all about.”

Congressman Kennedy has been outspoken regarding some of the president’s more controversial decisions.

But he also made a point to say democrats need to understand why they didn’t win the White House and work on that.

