Congressman Lynch visits Iraq and Kuwait

Congressman Lynch is vising Iraq and Kuwait to meet with leadership in those countries.

He is also meeting with troops from Massachusetts and New England.

He says is he checking in on their efforts in Mosul.

7News asked him about Syria and what leaders in those countries there are saying about it.

“They were all very very supportive of the action that was taken,” said Lynch. “They certainly believe that the use of chemical weapons must be condemned, and that strong action need to be taken.”

Congressman Lynch did call for a new debate about authorizing the use of military force.

He expects to be returning to the U.S. today.

