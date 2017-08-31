Connecticut firefighter charged with sexual assault

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut fire captain has been charged with sexually assaulting a junior member in his department.

Police say Plainfield fire Capt. Kevin Wells turned himself in Thursday morning and was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault. The 27-year-old Wells posted $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 11.

Police started an investigation on Aug. 8 after the alleged victim said she was assaulted inside the fire station. They searched the station on Aug. 10.

Officials say public safety was never at risk during the search because other departments provided coverage to the town.

It was not immediately clear if Wells had a lawyer.

Plainfield is a town of about 15,000 residents in eastern Connecticut.

