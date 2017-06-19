Connecticut sailor among 7 killed in collision

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The sister of a U.S. Navy sailor from Connecticut who was killed in a collision between a destroyer and a container ship off Japan is describing her brother as “selfless.”

Twenty-five-year-old Ngoc T Truong Huynh was one of seven sailors killed aboard the USS Fitzgerald on Saturday.

Lan Huynh told WVIT-TV on Sunday the family is coping as best they can.

She says the family moved to Connecticut was Huynh was in eighth-grade. Her brother graduated from Watertown High School and also attended Naugatuck Valley Community College before enlisting the Navy in 2014. The family moved to Oklahoma a short time later.

Lan Huynh says her brother always “had the brightest smile.”

Connecticut’s governor has ordered flags to fly at half-staff in Huynh’s honor.

