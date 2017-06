DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - A ground breaking will take place Monday morning for construction on a new commuter rail station in Dorchester.

Governor Baker and Mayor Walsh will take part in the ceremony for the Blue Hill Avenue station.

It is part of the 130 million dollar investment in the Fairmount line.

Construction is expected to be finished by 2019.

