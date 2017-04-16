Contentious election law bill up for public hearing in NH House

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Members of the public have a final chance to weigh in on a hotly debated bill adding new requirements for voters to prove their eligibility.

The House is holding a hearing on the legislation Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Representatives Hall.

The bill has already passed the Senate with Republican support. Backers of the bill say it’s aimed at ensuring only people who actually live in New Hampshire will vote here, but detractors say it will disenfranchise voters, particularly people without a fixed address.

Anyone registering within 30 days of an election, or on Election Day, will be required to provide some type of state-approved proof that they live in New Hampshire. That could include a driver’s license or a lease, among other items.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)