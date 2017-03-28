Controversy emerges over ‘GRAB-HER’ license plate

A man’s license plate reading ‘GRAB-HER’ is being cancelled because someone complained.

Ironically Grabher is the man’s last name.

The man bought the license plate for his father as a gift.

He has had the same license plate for 25 years but in December he received a letter that it would be cancelled and removed from circulation.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal said some people interpret Grabher as promoting violence against women.

Grabher says he has gone through all of the hurdles trying to get the ruling overturned but has had no success.

For now, he has the Grabher license plate on the front of his car.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)