Former Maine columnist fatally shot while showing boy a gun

SANFORD, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a longtime former editor and columnist for the Portland Press Herald died as he was showing a teenage boy a handgun. The gun went off while the boy was handling it.

Police say the shooting killed 71-year-old Michael Harmon of Sanford on Wednesday evening in Harmon’s home. Police did not reveal the name of the teenager on Thursday morning. They say the 16-year-old boy and his father were both in the home at the time of the shooting. Both are from North Berwick.

The state medical examiner’s office is scheduled to perform an autopsy. Police say the case will also be reviewed by the state attorney general’s office.

Readers knew Harmon as M.D. Harmon.

Police say everyone involved has been cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

