Couple found dead in Pittsfield home; autopsies scheduled

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police in Pittsfield are trying to figure out what happened to a man and woman found dead in their city home.

The Berkshire district attorney’s office say the bodies of 53-year-old John Kordana and 39-year-old Celeste Kordana were found on Monday afternoon by police making a well-being check. Members of the Pittsfield Fire Department had to force entry into the home first.

Autopsies are scheduled to determine the cause of the deaths.

No other details were disclosed.

Several neighbors told The Berkshire Eagle that they had not noticed anything out of the ordinary at the home lately.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)