Couple raising 3 grandchildren win $1 million Mega Millions jackpot

LONG BRANCH, NJ (WHDH) — According to the New Jersey Lottery, a couple from Long Branch, who have been caring for their three grandchildren ever since their mother’s death, happily accepted their winnings from a Mega Millions lottery ticket.

It was announced on Tuesday by the New Jersey Lottery that the couple of 17 years won the $1 million prize on March 31.

Their winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased at Long Branch Convenience in Long Branch, New Jersey.

The couple has been the main care-takers of their three grandchildren ever since since their mother died of lupus.

“They are the most deserving people in New Jersey,” said a family friend. “They have helped so many other people in their times of need and now it is their turn to receive this very necessary blessing.”

The couple plans on putting their winnings towards bills and ongoing care for their grandchildren.

