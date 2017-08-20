Crash sent one car into high-end store in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A crash sent one car into a high-end store early Sunday morning in Boston.

The crash involved two cars, one of which drove through the front of the Hermes store on Boylston Street.

A witness said the driver who crashed into the store immediately fled from the scene.

The witness said he attempted to chase the suspect but could not catch up in time to stop him.

Officials said they are now working to replace the utility pole on Boylston Street that was hit.

Police have not said if there were any injuries or if any arrests have been made.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.

