Crews battle fire at multi-family home in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews responded to a large fire on Clover Street in Dorchester on Friday.

Firefighters responded to heavy fire in the rear of the building when they arrived, according to Boston Fire in a tweet.

Officials say the heavy fire on the rear porches extended inside across the attic. Firefighters called in extra crews to battle the fire.

Large amounts of smoke were seen pouring from the building.

The building is a large three story, six unit duplex, according to Boston Fire.

Everyone made it out of the house safely. Paramedics took three firefighters to the hospital.

It took crews about an hour to get control of the fire, which displaced more than a dozen people.

