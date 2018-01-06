Crews battle fire at three-story apartment building in Lynn

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire at a three-story apartment building in Lynn overnight.

Firefighters said the flames started in a closet with heated pipes inside.

Those pipes were connected to the second and third floor of the building, where the fire eventually spread.

The Red Cross will assist anyone who needs help due to the fire.

No injuries were reported.

