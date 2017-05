West Barnstable (WHDH) — A home in West Barnstable went up in flames Thursday morning.

Firefighters battled the big fire on Lothrops Lane.

They say the home was empty at the time because it was under renovation.

Crews from multiple towns assisted.

There is no word yet on what sparked the fire.

