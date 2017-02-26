BROCKTON (WHDH) - A large fire is burning through a three story building on Coburn Street in Brockton.

Thick black smoke was seen pouring from the roof.

All residents were evacuated, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Most of the damage to the building was smoke and water. The fire chief said the blaze was difficult to contain.

Fire officials say residents will not be allowed back into the building Sunday night.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire crews are still on the scene.

